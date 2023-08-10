Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manitowoc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.56.

NYSE:MTW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 284,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.10. Manitowoc has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.00 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 186.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 35,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Manitowoc by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

