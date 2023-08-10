Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 374.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $26.24. 11,370,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,203,519. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

