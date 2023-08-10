Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 7.2% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 33,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,765,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $89.40 and a 12-month high of $146.56.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

