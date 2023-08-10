Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$325.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.92 million. Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.04-0.08 EPS.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,952. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 8,207.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 134.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

