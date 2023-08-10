Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Down 7.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) fell 7.3% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Maravai LifeSciences traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.97. 836,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,111,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 611.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 298,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 256,850 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

