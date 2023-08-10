Mark Bloom Buys 13,144 Shares of Abacus Storage King REIT (ASX:ASK) Stock

Abacus Storage King REIT (ASX:ASK – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bloom purchased 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.41 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$18,533.04 ($12,192.79).

Abacus Storage King REIT Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Storage King REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Storage King REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.