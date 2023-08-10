Mark English Acquires 807,724 Shares of Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) Stock

Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ – Get Free Report) insider Mark English purchased 807,724 shares of Auric Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$42,809.37 ($28,164.06).

Mark English also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Auric Mining alerts:

On Thursday, July 13th, Mark English acquired 123,609 shares of Auric Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$6,674.89 ($4,391.37).

On Friday, July 7th, Mark English bought 93,297 shares of Auric Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,918.47 ($2,577.94).

On Tuesday, July 4th, Mark English purchased 135,000 shares of Auric Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$5,535.00 ($3,641.45).

Auric Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

About Auric Mining

Auric Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold projects. It holds 100% interests in the Munda gold project, the Spargoville project, the Jeffreys Find gold project, and the Chalice West Project comprising 25 granted tenements, including 6 mining leases that covers an area of 516 square kilometers located in the Widgiemooltha area of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auric Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auric Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.