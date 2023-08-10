Martin Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,607 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 2.5% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 433,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,458 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,921,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.4% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 110,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.48. 14,430,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,378,282. The firm has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $59.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

