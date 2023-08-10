Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 4,011 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Martin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 1.5% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in RTX by 13.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in RTX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in RTX by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,165. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.07. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.