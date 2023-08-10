Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $18,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $197,591,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,753,000 after acquiring an additional 287,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 497.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,855,000 after acquiring an additional 184,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $457.49. 123,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,396. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $298.32 and a one year high of $463.41.

Insider Activity

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

