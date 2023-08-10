Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,521 shares of company stock worth $12,035,275 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

MRVL traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $58.88. 3,747,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,806,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

