Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $136.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

Get Masimo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Masimo

Masimo Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.18. The stock had a trading volume of 595,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,148. Masimo has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.03.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.