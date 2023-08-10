MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at TD Cowen

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTZ. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.90.

Get MasTec alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTZ

MasTec Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MTZ stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.24. 989,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,847. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.28. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 37.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.