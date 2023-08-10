MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $130.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.90.

MasTec Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,847. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MasTec has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $123.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 92.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

