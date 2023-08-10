Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,645. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $405.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.15, for a total value of $47,954,768.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,934,013 shares in the company, valued at $38,089,849,054.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,967 shares of company stock worth $104,732,510. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

