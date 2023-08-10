Matson (NYSE:MATX) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.91

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.91 and last traded at $95.84, with a volume of 5538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Matson Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.26. Matson had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.49 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

In other news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $84,542.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $914,319.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 897 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $84,542.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,319.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $698,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,974.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,520 shares of company stock worth $3,544,298. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Matson by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

