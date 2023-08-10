Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.00 million-$40.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.75 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.28–$0.24 EPS.

Matterport Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.76. 1,359,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. Matterport has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.31 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MTTR. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $797,760.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,418,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,718.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Jay Remley sold 40,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 745,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,716.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $797,760.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,718.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,164. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,154,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 105,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after buying an additional 775,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,185,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 291,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after buying an additional 175,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,015,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 412,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Featured Articles

