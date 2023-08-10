McIlrath & Eck LLC Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 139.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 365,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,419,000 after purchasing an additional 175,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.31. 586,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,627. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $190.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $11,616.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $4,540,933.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $11,616.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,156 shares of company stock worth $29,412,568 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.