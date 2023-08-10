McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $235.21. The stock had a trading volume of 742,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,862. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.43 and a 200-day moving average of $211.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

