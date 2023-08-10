McIlrath & Eck LLC Invests $53,000 in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ecopetrol stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 797,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

