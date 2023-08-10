McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.47. 167,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,463. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.67 and its 200-day moving average is $162.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.