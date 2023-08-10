McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 65 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.39. 420,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.09. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

