Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

NYSE MED traded up $3.35 on Tuesday, hitting $92.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,690. Medifast has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $143.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.22.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.33. Medifast had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2,402.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

