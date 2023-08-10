Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 501.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 95,893 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.7% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $305.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,302,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,579,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.87 and a 200-day moving average of $235.05. The company has a market capitalization of $786.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,461. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

