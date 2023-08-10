Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.3% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of META traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $306.44. 11,337,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,567,795. The company has a market cap of $788.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

