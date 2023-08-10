Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Metro from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$78.22.

Get Metro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Metro

Metro Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MRU stock traded up C$0.60 on Thursday, reaching C$71.16. 164,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,418. The stock has a market cap of C$16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$72.86. Metro has a 1-year low of C$67.09 and a 1-year high of C$78.90.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C$0.05. Metro had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of C$6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.6171317 EPS for the current year.

About Metro

(Get Free Report)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.