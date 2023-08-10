MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.25

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 101925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

