MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 38,008 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 120.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,008 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XBI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.26. 6,388,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,104,359. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $95.18. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

