MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 61,866 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,866 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.53. 968,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,158. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

