MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 440.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80,814 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.52. 3,571,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012,823. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.