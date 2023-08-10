MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 440.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80,814 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of IJR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.52. 3,571,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012,823. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
