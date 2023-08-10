MGO One Seven LLC Buys 2,194 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 17,988 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IMCG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.79. 40,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,355. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

