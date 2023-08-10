MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,892,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,565,000 after buying an additional 3,286,674 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,604 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,007,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,949,000 after purchasing an additional 728,320 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,387 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.29. 243,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

