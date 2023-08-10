MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,380,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,113,000 after purchasing an additional 460,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,875,000 after purchasing an additional 399,451 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 358,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.36. 131,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,470. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.