MGO One Seven LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5,978.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,163 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 0.8% of MGO One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 225,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,825,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.25. 1,497,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,087. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $99.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2759 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

