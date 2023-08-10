MGO One Seven LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,585 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,049,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,494. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

