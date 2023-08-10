MGO One Seven LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.
RTX Stock Down 1.5 %
RTX stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,195. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.07. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.
RTX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.
RTX Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
