MGO One Seven LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 36,752.8% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,349,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,519 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 53.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,419,000 after purchasing an additional 666,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.03. 1,352,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,631. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.33. The company has a market capitalization of $155.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

