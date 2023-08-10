MGO One Seven LLC Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $32.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $850.73. 2,466,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,490. The stock has a market cap of $351.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $865.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $712.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

