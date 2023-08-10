MGO One Seven LLC Has $7.34 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 158.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,106 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SLYG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 63,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,084. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $82.79.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.