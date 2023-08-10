MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.89. 808,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,973. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.77. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

