MGO One Seven LLC Invests $4.99 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,938,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.85. 720,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

