MGO One Seven LLC Invests $6.08 Million in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $95.47. The stock had a trading volume of 444,373 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average of $92.03. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.