MGO One Seven LLC Makes New $4.86 Million Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.09. 474,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,640. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day moving average is $92.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

