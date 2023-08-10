MGO One Seven LLC Makes New $5.07 Million Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,788,000 after purchasing an additional 73,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,860,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $276,426,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,061,000 after buying an additional 138,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WTW stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.29. 963,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,345. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $197.30 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.22.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

