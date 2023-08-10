MGO One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,632. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

