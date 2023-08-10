MGO One Seven LLC Trims Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,771,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,988,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,353.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 717,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $100.37. 1,109,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,277. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.64.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

