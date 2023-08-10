Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 2.2% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,559,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,063,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,563,000 after purchasing an additional 194,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,985,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,150,000 after purchasing an additional 133,281 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $66.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,036,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,334,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,860 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

