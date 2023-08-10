Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Gap Down to $13.30

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.30, but opened at $13.03. Mineralys Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 5,844 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mineralys Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.20. Research analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,509,000. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,103,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $9,714,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $157,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

