Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Free Report) by 94.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,931 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAA. State Street Corp raised its position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 29.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth $680,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GGAA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.44. 4,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

