Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.85.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MRTX stock traded up $9.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,531,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,482. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Stories

